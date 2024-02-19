BAFTA 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ dominates, no wins for ‘Barbie’, see full winners list

London: Director Christopher Nolan’s biopic film ‘Oppenheimer’ dominated the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 with seven wins including Best Director, Best Film and Best Leading Actor awards.
The ceremony was held at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Poor Things had a rich showing with five BAFTAs including Leading Actress for Emma Stone as well as Costume, Make Up and Hair, Production Design and Special Visual Effects, as per Deadline, a US-based media outlet.
Entirely shut out were ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ which had nine nominations coming into this evening, Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ which had seven, and the biggest box office movie of 2023, Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, reported Deadline.
The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer had five nominations.
See the full winner’s list:
- BEST FILM — Oppenheimer; Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas
- LEADING ACTRESS — Emma Stone; Poor Things
- LEADING ACTOR — Cillian Murphy; Oppenheimer
- EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) — Mia McKenna-Bruce
- DIRECTOR — Christopher Nolan; Oppenheimer
- MAKE UP & HAIR — Poor Things; Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
- COSTUME DESIGN — Poor Things; Holly Waddington
- OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM — The Zone of Interest; Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson
- BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION — Crab Day; Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
- BRITISH SHORT FILM — Jellyfish and Lobster; Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
- PRODUCTION DESIGN — Poor Things; Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
- SOUND — The Zone of Interest; Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
- ORIGINAL SCORE — Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson
- DOCUMENTARY — 20 Days in Mariupol; Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS — Da’Vine Joy Randolph; The Holdovers
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR — Robert Downey Jr.; Oppenheimer
- ADAPTED SCREENPLAY — American Fiction; Cord Jefferson
- CINEMATOGRAPHY — Oppenheimer; Hoyte van Hoytema
- EDITING — Oppenheimer; Jennifer Lame
- CASTING — The Holdovers; Susan Shopmaker
- FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE — The Zone of Interest; Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson
- OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER — Earth Mama; Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
- ANIMATED FILM — The Boy and the Heron; Hayao Miyazaki,
Toshio Suzuki
- SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS — Poor Things; Simon Hughes
- ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY — Anatomy of a Fall; Justine Triet, Arthur Harari.