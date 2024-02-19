BAFTA 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ dominates, no wins for ‘Barbie’, see full winners list

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2024 11:05 am IST
BAFTA 2024: 'Oppenheimer' dominates, no wins for 'Barbie', see full winners list
Oppenheimer and Barbie (ANI)

London: Director Christopher Nolan’s biopic film ‘Oppenheimer’ dominated the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 with seven wins including Best Director, Best Film and Best Leading Actor awards.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The ceremony was held at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Poor Things had a rich showing with five BAFTAs including Leading Actress for Emma Stone as well as Costume, Make Up and Hair, Production Design and Special Visual Effects, as per Deadline, a US-based media outlet.

Entirely shut out were ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ which had nine nominations coming into this evening, Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ which had seven, and the biggest box office movie of 2023, Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, reported Deadline.

MS Education Academy

The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer had five nominations.

See the full winner’s list:

  1. BEST FILM — Oppenheimer; Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas
  2. LEADING ACTRESS — Emma Stone; Poor Things
  3. LEADING ACTOR — Cillian Murphy; Oppenheimer
  4. EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) — Mia McKenna-Bruce
  5. DIRECTOR — Christopher Nolan; Oppenheimer
  6. MAKE UP & HAIR — Poor Things; Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
  7. COSTUME DESIGN — Poor Things; Holly Waddington
  8. OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM — The Zone of Interest; Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson
  9. BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION — Crab Day; Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
  10. BRITISH SHORT FILM — Jellyfish and Lobster; Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
  11. PRODUCTION DESIGN — Poor Things; Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
  12. SOUND — The Zone of Interest; Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
  13. ORIGINAL SCORE — Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson
  14. DOCUMENTARY — 20 Days in Mariupol; Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner
  15. BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS — Da’Vine Joy Randolph; The Holdovers
  16. BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR — Robert Downey Jr.; Oppenheimer
  17. ADAPTED SCREENPLAY — American Fiction; Cord Jefferson
  18. CINEMATOGRAPHY — Oppenheimer; Hoyte van Hoytema
  19. EDITING — Oppenheimer; Jennifer Lame
  20. CASTING — The Holdovers; Susan Shopmaker
  21. FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE — The Zone of Interest; Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson
  22. OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER — Earth Mama; Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
  23. ANIMATED FILM — The Boy and the Heron; Hayao Miyazaki,
    Toshio Suzuki
  24. SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS — Poor Things; Simon Hughes
  25. ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY — Anatomy of a Fall; Justine Triet, Arthur Harari.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2024 11:05 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button