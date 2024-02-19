BAFTA 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ dominates, no wins for ‘Barbie’, see full winners list

London: Director Christopher Nolan’s biopic film ‘Oppenheimer’ dominated the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 with seven wins including Best Director, Best Film and Best Leading Actor awards.

The ceremony was held at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Poor Things had a rich showing with five BAFTAs including Leading Actress for Emma Stone as well as Costume, Make Up and Hair, Production Design and Special Visual Effects, as per Deadline, a US-based media outlet.

Entirely shut out were ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ which had nine nominations coming into this evening, Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ which had seven, and the biggest box office movie of 2023, Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, reported Deadline.

The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer had five nominations.

See the full winner’s list: