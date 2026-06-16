Bahraich DM halts proposal removal of mosque on Nepal highway

Bahraich: Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi on Tuesday, June 16, halted a proposed action to remove a mosque situated along the Bahraich-Nepal highway, and directed officials to complete all legal formalities, including issuance of notices to the concerned parties, before proceeding further.

Officials said that Prashant Kumar Bajpai, Project Director of the Project Implementation Unit of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Bahraich, had written to the city magistrate on June 15, informing him about the removal of an encroachment in Kazijot village under National Highway-927 on June 16 at 11 am, and sought police deployment.

The letter went viral on social media, triggering rumours and concerns in the area surrounding the mosque in Akelwa. The administration, however, intervened promptly and assured the residents that no action would be taken immediately.

An NHAI official, requesting anonymity, said the site identified as an encroachment includes a mosque and additional police deployment had been sought due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

“A date had been fixed for the removal of the encroachment, and a letter was sent to the administration. However, the administration today advised verification of measurements through revenue officials. The action has been deferred for the time being,” the official said.

Around 600-700 people come every Friday

Mosque custodian Abbas Khan and caretaker Asgar Khan said the nearly 200-year-old place of worship attracts around 600 to 700 people every Friday.

They said the structure came up near the highway after the road was widened, but denied having received any official notice regarding its proposed removal.

Talking to PTI, District Magistrate Tripathi said a meeting had been convened after receipt of NHAI’s letter, but confusion and concern remained among locals when a demolition date appeared to have been set before completion of procedural requirements.

He said a meeting between NHAI and administrative officials on Tuesday revealed that mandatory procedures, including serving notices to affected parties, had not been completed.

Further action will be taken only after notices served

Tripathi said directions had been issued to coordinate with revenue officials for land measurement and verification of facts.

He added that further action would be taken only after notices are served, and the concerned parties are given an opportunity to present their case.

The official also appealed to residents not to pay heed to rumours, assuring them that no action would be taken without following due legal process. He added that the situation at the site remained peaceful.