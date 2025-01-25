Video: Masjid-e-Saleha Wuzu Khana demolished in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Masjid-e-Saleha Wuzu Khana, located in Hashamabad of Chandrayangutta of Hyderabad, was demolished by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), on Saturday, January 25, as part of its demolition drives against road encroachments.

The Wuzu Khana, which was constructed outside the Masjid-e-Saleha, was removed using a bulldozer.

“The officials did not spare the wuzu khana and masjid. The demolition destroyed everything. Who should we approach?” alleged one local resident.

The demolition drive targeted Chandrayangutta’s localities including Hashamabad and Bandlaguda in Hyderabad. Encroachments made by roadside shops and restaurants were razed down, under the supervision of police and GHMC officials.

Many affected shopkeepers expressed displeasure over the actions, suffering huge losses to their businesses with frontages bulldozed down.

“I had my car parked over here. The officials did not spare even 10 minutes to move my car. My car is destroyed now,” said another local resident.

The demolition drive is a continuation of the GHMC’s recent demolition spree against footpath and road encroachments in Hyderabad.

Other demolitions in Hyderabad

On January 21 and 22, the GHMC conducted a demolition drive on the Chintal Basti main road connecting Khairatabad with Masab Tank/Banjara Hills.

The demolitions were carried out amid heavy police presence after the GHMC’s south zone commissioner received complaints from the traffic police that the road had shrunk due to encroachments.

According to town planning officer Sunitha, who oversaw the demolitions, the road was supposed to be 60 feet but because of indiscriminate encroachment by local shops and houses traffic flow was severely impacted. The GHMC’s demolition drive was taken up on the traffic police’s complaint.

However, shopkeepers and residents were shattered by the demolitions, including ramps and steps leading to their shops, which were scooped out by JCBs in the drive.

Tens of kiosks, pan shops, chicken centres, flower shops, and footwear shops among many other stores were mercilessly demolished during the drive.