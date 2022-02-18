Bahrain to ease COVID-19 precautionary measures for arrivals

Manama: Bahrain on Thursday announced the easing of its COVID-19 precautionary measures for those arriving from outside the country, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

The Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs said, based on the recommendation of the National Medical Team to tackle the COVID-19, entry procedures will be updated through Bahrain International Airport.

The following procedures will be effective from Feb 20

All passengers arriving in the Kingdom of Bahrain do not need to conduct a PCR test upon arrival.

Cancellation of the precautionary quarantine for all passengers arriving in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Kingdom further updated the protocols for contacts of active cases, – including those who do not hold a green pass on the country’s BeAware application – will no longer have to isolate, starting from February 20, 2022.

Tests will only be conducted on those showing COVID-19 related symptoms, through the following options:

Individuals can conduct a rapid test and if the result is positive, they must head immediately to one of the drive-through testing centers to undergo a PCR test.

They can also conduct a PCR test at a private hospital or book one via the BeAware application.

Bahrain on Thursday has reported 3,762 COVID-19 cases and one death in the span of 24 hours.

Kuwait has also scrapped the pre-arrival PCR test requirement and home quarantine for the fully vaccinated passengers coming to the country, starting from Sunday, February 20