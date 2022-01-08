Bahrain updates COVID-19 measures amid rising cases

Manama: Concerned over the spread of the COVID-19 cases worldwide, Bahrain on Friday updated its COVID-19 precautionary measures, starting from January 9, 2021, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the COVID-19 held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the Bahrain Defence Force Hospital to highlight updated measures and testing protocols taken to mitigate COVID-19.

Update to the Kingdom of Bahrain's COVID-19 Protocolshttps://t.co/xm5RzeEqD1 — Bahrain News Agency (@bna_en) January 6, 2022

Here’s the COVID-19 precautionary measures

The country said it will increase its PCR testing for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, as well as individuals who have a positive rapid antigen test, and those who have been in close contact with active COVID-19 cases.

The Kingdom will increase the COVID-19 rapid testing for employees across Bahrain’s vital sectors.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals arriving in the country must present a negative PCR test result issued no more than 72 hours before landing.

Unvaccinated individuals aged 12 years and above must complete a 10-day quarantine in their residence or place of stay.

The Kingdom said that the rollout of its vaccination campaign will run at the same pace, with isolation and treatment centers operating at their current capacities.

The authorities highlighted the importance of remaining vigilant given rising cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant. However, at present, the number of patients requiring treatment in hospital or intensive care units is low.

The kingdom’s health ministry on Friday reported 1,515 new cases and 2 deaths.

Travellers to Bahrain will only need to take one PCR test on arrival into the country, the country’s Covid-19 response team said on Thursday, January 6.

Revision to health protocols has been based on

The latest international developments and data related to COVID-19.

The success of the National Vaccination Campaign, with 94 per cent of eligible individuals having received two vaccine doses, and 83 per cent of eligible individuals having received a booster shot. The high vaccination rate is reflected in the low number of patients receiving treatment in hospitals and intensive care units.

National studies have found Omicron symptoms to be less severe than previous COVID-19 variants among vaccinated individuals and those who have received a booster shot.