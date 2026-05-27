Hyderabad: It is always delightful to see Hyderabadi slang travelling beyond the city and finding fans across the globe. From Bollywood stars to cricketers and influencers, many celebrities have tried speaking the city’s unique lingo over the years, leaving Hyderabadis amused and proud. And now, the latest celebrity to jump on the trend is popular YouTuber and reality show star Elvish Yadav.

The social media sensation is currently grabbing attention online after a hilarious video of him speaking Hyderabadi slang in London went viral. The clip, which is winning hearts online, shows Elvish having fun with a Hyderabadi fan while reacting to the freezing weather in the UK capital.

In the viral video, the fan proudly says that he has taught “Elvish bhai” some Hyderabadi slang. He then asks, “Elvish bhai sardi kya bolri?” to which the Bigg Boss OTT winner humorously replies, “Baigan sardi ho rahi hai.”

The fun interaction continues as the fan asks him, “Abhi aapku London kaisa dikhra?” Elvish instantly responds with another iconic Hyderabadi-style answer, saying, “Baigan dikhra,” leaving the fan laughing uncontrollably.

What made the clip even more special for Hyderabad fans was Elvish ending the interaction by saying, “Love Hyderabad.” The video has now gone viral on Instagram.

Hyderabadi slang, known for its quirky expressions and humorous tone, has long enjoyed cult popularity online. Words like “baigan,” “hau,” and “nakko” have become instantly recognisable among internet users, and videos featuring the dialect often trend quickly on social media.

On the work front, Elvish Yadav continues to enjoy massive popularity after successfully transitioning from digital content creation to mainstream television and OTT entertainment. He is currently making waves with multiple projects, including the latest season of the cooking-comedy reality show Laughter Chefs.