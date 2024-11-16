‘Baigan mein mila diye, angaar, kafan, dafan..’ Hyderabadis react to Diljit’s show

Hyderabad was set ablaze on Friday night as Diljit Dosanjh brought the house down with his electrifying concert. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, chanting phrases like ‘Baigan mein mila diye Diljit bhai, maut daal diye, kafan mein dafan’, summing up the magic and energy of the unforgettable night.

Held amidst some pre-event buzz and restrictions issued by the Telangana government, the concert saw a massive turnout. Fans from Hyderabad and beyond gathered in thousands, proving once again that Diljit’s charm transcends borders.

From iconic beats to signature performances, the night was a feast for music lovers.

On Saturday, Diljit took to Instagram to express his gratitude, sharing a wrap-up video of the concert with the caption, “Love You Hyderabad.”

The clip begins with a Hyderabadi fan shouting, “We love from Hyderabad..Chindiyaaan mombattiyaan, agarbattiyaan kardaale Diljit bhaaai we always love you.!”

One more fan praised the singer saying, “Diljit paaji ne sach mein Dil jeet liya.”

The concert wasn’t just a local affair. Attendees traveled from all over India, including Chandigarh, Nanded, and even Singapore, just to see Diljit perform live. Fans described the experience as “worth every mile.”

Despite the restrictions imposed, the Hyderabad leg of the Dil-Luminati Tour was nothing short of a grand success. With high-energy tracks and his signature charisma, Diljit proved why he remains one of the most loved artists globally.

The next stop for the superstar is Ahmedabad, where fans eagerly await his performance on November 17.