Bail to Maktoob Media editor for reporting on 2023 Kerala blast case

The police lodged an FIR against him and a freelance journalist for reporting the case.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th February 2026 3:20 pm IST
Maktoob Media Editor Aslah Kayyalakkath

A local court in Kerala granted bail to Aslah Kayyalakkath, the editor of online news agency Maktoob Media, for reporting the 2023 blast case in Kozhikode district.

The Vadakara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court granted the bail on Wednesday, February 4.

The blasts took place on October 23, 2023, at a convention centre where a prayer meeting of the Jehovah’s Witnesses – a Christian religious group – was underway. Five people had died in the incident.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The Kerala Police filed a suo motu case and subsequently arrested Dominik Martin, a member of the church, who later confessed to the crime.

At that time, the Maktoob Media editor filed a report criticising the Kerala Police for detaining Muslim men without a proper investigation in the case.

Following this, the police filed a case against Kayyalakkath, freelance reporter Rejaz who reported the story, and advocate Ameen Hassan, a Muslim lawyer who was quoted in the report.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Now free, Kayyalakkath took to his X and said, “An FIR for journalism. An FIR for a quote. An FIR against a reporter, an editor, and a lawyer. We will continue to fight the case until it is quashed.”

“Journalism is not a crime,” he said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th February 2026 3:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button