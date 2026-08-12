Baith jao: Uttarakhand CM cuts off athlete on corruption plaint

Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who often talks about how Muslims are an alleged danger to the Hindus of Uttarakhand, found himself in a spot when a Class 12 schoolgirl posed a question about corruption.

He attended an interaction session with school children in Dehradun on August 10. The girl stood up and introduced herself as a national-level gold medallist in Taekwondo.

The hall erupted with applause, but what followed was something nobody was expecting, definitely not CM Pushkar.

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She revealed that her win earned her a spot to compete at the international level. However, corruption came in the way of her dreams. “Merese Rs 1.5 lakh paise maang rahe the, jiske wajah se main international khel nahi paayi (I was asked to arrange Rs 1.5 lakh. I could not go),” she said, trying hard to hold back her tears.

The audience fell silent, waiting for the Chief Minister’s response to the blatant corruption the young girl pointed out, crashing her dreams.

And he did.

“Chalo chalo beta, baith jao (Come on, come on, beta, sit down, it’s okay),” he replied.

More silence followed. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami asked which school she was from and gestured to his official to initiate an inquiry. He assured the young athlete that her concerns would be looked into.

The video has irked the internet, with many calling out the Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s insensitive behaviour.

Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has found himself in a spot when a schoolgirl posed a question about corruption.



He attended an interaction session with school children in Dehradun. The girl stood up and introduced herself as a national-level gold medallist in Taekwondo.



The hall… pic.twitter.com/SNf8Vw8SFb — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 12, 2026

“The CM knows everything— the way he’s speaking so casually about it means that the corruption money is going straight into their own pockets, into the party fund, into the mother organisation RSS… that’s why he’s saying it so lightly. Just wait and watch once,” said one.

“When he’d have very well said ‘beta aapke papa ke paas 1.5 lakh nahi hain???,'” said another.

“She was made to almost apologise and give a different statement,” a third person said.

“Jab vote karoge dharam ke naam pe toh jawab aise hii milega,” said another.

“Number, address le liya hai ab usko doxxing karke usse maafi mangwayenge aur fir CM usko maaf kar denge,” said another.

I could not speak, says schoolgirl

In another video, the school girl says that she was selected to attent the international event in Romania. “The federation told me that would provide Rs 1.7 lakh, but she had to arrange the remaining money. I didn’t tell this to anyone. That’s why I couldn’t go to play in international games,” she said.