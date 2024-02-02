Bajrang Dal launches Hanuman Dhwaj campaign in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Bajrang Dal and Hindu organisations on Friday, February 2 launched Hanuman Dhwaj campaign across Karnataka while condemning the removal of Hanuman Dhwaj in Keragodu village of Mandya district which has created controversy in the state.

Bajrang Dal said that the campaign will be carried out till February 9 and also gave a call to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of all the offices of District Commissioners in the state.

K.R. Sunil, Bajrang Dal Karnataka South Province Coordinator said that the incident of removal of Hanuman flag in Mandya district has hurt religious feelings of Hindus.

Also Read Karnataka: Hanuman flag controversy escalates

“In order to fill the spirit and confidence among the Hindu community the campaign has been launched. We request people to hoist Hanuman flag atop every house and every temple and Hindu religious centres in the state. On February 9, Hanuman Chalisa will also be recited before all the District Commissioners offices,” he said.

He said that the primary demand is to urge the government to hoist the Hanuman flag in Keragodu village where it was taken down.

“In case the government refuses, the campaign will continue,” he said.

The removal of the Hanuman flag from the 108-feet-tall flag post in Keragodu Village in Mandya district has triggered a row in the state, resulting in confrontation between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP.