Bajrang, Vinesh get direct entry into Asian Games 2023: WFI ad-hoc committee

Notably, both Bajrang and Vinesh, who are currently training abroad, were the face of protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th July 2023 9:10 pm IST
Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat
Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat- IANS

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and two-time world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat were exempted from appearing in the selection trials and got direct entries for the upcoming Asian Games 2023 by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ad-hoc committee on Tuesday.

BookMyMBBS

The circular signed by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Member-Ad-hoc committee, didn’t mention the names of Bajrang and Vinesh, but said that it has already selected wrestlers in men’s freestyle 65kg and women’s 53kg.

Also Read
Sexual harassment: Had suicidal thoughts’ due to Brij Bhushan, says wrestler

However, selection trials will be conducted in all the 18 weight categories, including in the divisions of Bajrang and Vinesh. The winner of the trials in these two weight classes (men’s freestyle 65kg and women’s 53kg) will be kept in standbys.

MS Education Academy

The exemption was granted based on Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) regulation for selection trials for the Asian Games.

“The selection trials in all weight categories are mandatory, however, the selection committee will have the discretion to select iconic players like medallists of Olympics/World Championships without trials provided recommendation by chief coach/foreign expert,” the WFI regulations say.

The wrestling selection trials for the Asian Games 2023 are scheduled on July 22 and 23. The greco-roman and women’s freestyle trials are scheduled for July 22, while the men’s freestyle trials will be held on July 23 at IG Stadium in New Delhi.

Notably, both Bajrang and Vinesh, who are currently training abroad, were the face of protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment.

With Bajrang and Vinesh getting exemption to compete at Asian Games at Hangzhou in September-October, other wrestlers are reportedly not pleased with the decision and might move to court.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th July 2023 9:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button