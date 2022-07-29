Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Nihar joins Eknath Shinde group

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th July 2022 8:15 pm IST
IANS

Mumbai: Nihar Thackeray, a member of the Thackeray political clan, on Friday met and extended support to Shiv Sena rebel and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Nihar Thackeray is the son of the late Bindumadhav Thackeray – who was the eldest son of the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. He is thus the nephew of ex-CM and Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and cousin of former state minister Aditya Thackeray.

He is married to Ankita, the daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harshvardhan Patil, and is likely to launch his political career under the tutelage of Shinde.

