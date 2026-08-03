Ban on Bangladesh’s Awami League move against democracy: Taslima

Kolkata: Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Sunday, August 2, opposed the ban on Bangladesh’s Awami League, describing the decision as “a move against democracy” and asserting that political parties should not be outlawed.

Addressing a press conference here, Nasreen also expressed uncertainty over the return of Bangladesh’s deposed prime minister and Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina to her country.

Hasina, 78, has been living in India after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August 2024 in the face of a massive anti-government agitation.

The 63-year-old writer expressed concerns over the alleged atrocities against minorities in the neighbouring country and demanded the release of jailed Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

“No political party should be banned. The manner in which Awami League’s Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave the country is questionable. It was not right to ban the Awami League. It was a move against democracy. I want the ban to be lifted as soon as possible. The party should be allowed to participate in the elections, and I want Hasina to return to Bangladesh,” the writer said.

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The Awami League was banned by Bangladesh’s interim government in 2025 under anti-terrorism legislation.

Nasreen claimed that Awami League workers had faced violence after the former prime minister left the country.

“Many Awami League workers were tortured and murdered. Sheikh Hasina wants to return, but I do not know whether that will be possible. But no one wants me to go back. How will I go back to my country?” Nasreen said.

In 1994, the writer left Bangladesh in the face of death threats from radical groups over her writings and her views on religion.

The author, who has been living in exile, said she had little hope of returning to her homeland but remained “emotionally connected” to the country.

“I do not believe that I will be able to return to Bangladesh. But my love and concerns for my country have not disappeared. Bangladesh is always on my mind,” she said.

Referring to the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, Nasreen said the issue highlighted the atrocities faced by minorities in Bangladesh and called for his release.

“Whether it is the Muhammad Yunus regime or today’s Tarique Rahman era, Bangladesh has not emerged from darkness. Religious fundamentalists continue to grow in strength. Women still cannot move freely. They do not have equal rights to their father’s properties,” she said.

Nasreen alleged that minority Hindus in the neighbouring country continue to face persecution and do not have adequate security.

“On behalf of progressive Bangladeshis living in India and across the world, I demand the release of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. An injustice has been meted out to him,” she said.

The writer was also critical of Bangladesh’s political situation, alleging that religious fundamentalist forces were gaining influence.

“Now we have Jamaat-e-Islami as an opposition party. It is against women’s equality, and they want Sharia rule. If that happens, no minority will survive. Bangladesh is moving towards darkness. No one is trying to civilise Bangladesh. The government is only trying to remain in power,” she said.

The country went through a phase of political uncertainty, while minority communities, including Hindus, have repeatedly raised concerns over their security. In February this year, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Tarique Rahman secured a sweeping victory in a parliamentary election, leading to him becoming the prime minister.

Questioning the outcome of the 2024 student movement that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, Nasreen said the protesters “failed to remain united”.

“The student movement in Bangladesh fooled us. Because we thought the students wanted to abolish the quota system. Sheikh Hasina had also agreed to their demands, but ultimately the government fell. Later, we found that ‘jihadis’ (Islamic fundamentalists) were behind that movement. The fallout has not been good for Bangladesh. ‘Jihadis’ have taken over power there,” she said.

Nasreen said that madrasas “should not exist”, alleging that some of these educational institutions were “producing ‘jihadis’ and witnessing cases of child abuse”.

“In many cases, militants are nurtured in madrasas. Some madrasas have become factories for producing ‘jihadis’. There are instances of child abuse in such institutions. In my opinion, madrasas should not exist. Incidents of rapes are reported,” she alleged, adding that punishment alone was not enough and called for changes to the education system.

The writer also claimed that several madrasas operate without adequate government monitoring and alleged that “hatred against non-Muslims was taught in some institutions”.

“In most cases, there is no effective government control over these madrasas. Every government compromises with religious fundamentalists for votes. That is why ‘jihadis’ are produced in such institutions. There must be government regulation of all madrasas and the education system needs to be reformed,” she said.

Reiterating her criticism of religious orthodoxy, Nasreen said, “I oppose any religion that treats women as sexual slaves. Such criticism is necessary because there can be no reform without criticism. I was driven out of my country because I criticised religion.”

Nasreen, who returned to Kolkata after nearly 19 years, was felicitated at a state government programme at Rabindra Sadan here on Saturday. She had left Kolkata in 2007, when protests over the publication of her book ‘Dwikhandito’ (Split: A Life) forced the then Left Front government to move her out of the city.

She hoped that the relationship between the two neighbouring countries remains friendly, recalling India’s role in Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971.

Nasreen said those who believe in the spirit of the ‘Muktijuddho’ (Liberation War) would always recognise India’s contribution to the creation of Bangladesh.

She also said a section of Pakistan-oriented and extremist elements in Bangladesh view India as an enemy, leading to a conflict.