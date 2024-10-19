Bandh observed in Secunderabad over temple desecration

A small rally was held in Secunderabad by some local Hindu organizations.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 19th October 2024 2:22 pm IST
Hyderabad: A bandh was observed in Secunderabad on Saturday, October 19, in protest against the vandalism at Muthyalamma temple in Kummarwadi earlier this week.

Shops and establishments remained closed at Gopalapuram, Secunderabad railway station, SD Road, Palika Bazaar and other commercial areas.

The police increased security in Secunderabad in view of the bandh call. The public transport remained open despite the bandh call.

