Bandi Sanjay alleges Congress plans to raise house tax after municipal polls

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd February 2026 10:21 am IST
Bandi Sanjay alleges Congress plans to raise house tax after municipal polls
Union MoS Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday alleged that the Congress is planning to hike house tax in municipalities once the ongoing municipal elections are over.

Launching the BJP’s municipal election campaign at the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, Sanjay urged voters to reject the Congress, accusing it of failing to implement its six pre-poll guarantees.

He claimed that despite being in power for two years, the Congress government has not released any funds to municipal corporations and municipalities across the state.

Add as a preferred source on Google

“The Congress has not given a single paisa to urban local bodies and has no right to seek votes in these elections,” he said.

Sanjay accuses BRS of corruption

The BJP leader also targeted the BRS, accusing it of land encroachments and corruption during its ten-year rule.

He alleged that public funds were looted and that central funds released during the previous government’s tenure were diverted. Voting for the BRS, he said, would be equivalent to “throwing votes into a drainage canal.”

MS Admissions 2026-27

Expressing confidence ahead of the polls, Sanjay said the BJP would win the mayor’s post in Karimnagar. Earlier in the day, he offered prayers for the party’s campaign vehicles at the Mahashakti Temple.

BJP releases list of candidates

In the evening, BJP leaders officially announced the list of 66 candidates contesting from the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

The campaign programme was attended by BJP state leaders Manohar Reddy, former mayor Sunil Rao, Kanna Krishna and others.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd February 2026 10:21 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button