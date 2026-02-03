Bandi Sanjay alleges Congress plans to raise house tax after municipal polls

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday alleged that the Congress is planning to hike house tax in municipalities once the ongoing municipal elections are over.

Launching the BJP’s municipal election campaign at the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, Sanjay urged voters to reject the Congress, accusing it of failing to implement its six pre-poll guarantees.

He claimed that despite being in power for two years, the Congress government has not released any funds to municipal corporations and municipalities across the state.

“The Congress has not given a single paisa to urban local bodies and has no right to seek votes in these elections,” he said.

Sanjay accuses BRS of corruption

The BJP leader also targeted the BRS, accusing it of land encroachments and corruption during its ten-year rule.

He alleged that public funds were looted and that central funds released during the previous government’s tenure were diverted. Voting for the BRS, he said, would be equivalent to “throwing votes into a drainage canal.”

Expressing confidence ahead of the polls, Sanjay said the BJP would win the mayor’s post in Karimnagar. Earlier in the day, he offered prayers for the party’s campaign vehicles at the Mahashakti Temple.

In the evening, BJP leaders officially announced the list of 66 candidates contesting from the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

The campaign programme was attended by BJP state leaders Manohar Reddy, former mayor Sunil Rao, Kanna Krishna and others.