Bandi Sanjay blames Congress for public distrust in government hospitals

Telangana: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, while addressing a gathering on Monday, November 24, criticised the Telangana state government for failing to utilise funds and stressed the need to improve healthcare facilities for the poor and middle-class citizens.

Bandi Sanjay, along with Karimnagar collector Pamela Satpati, visited Jammikunta Government Hospital and handed over medical equipment worth nearly Rs 1 crore. “There is a growing decline in trust in government hospitals due to a lack of basic medical equipment,” he said.

A total of 15 pieces of medical equipment (including ECG machine, ultrasound, autoclave, diathermy, anaesthesia equipment, syringe pump, emergency recovery trolley) were delivered.

“I asked what needed to be done to ensure that people coming to government hospitals receive complete medical care without having to go elsewhere. Doctors sent their proposals. Based on those proposals, on my birthday, I provided medical equipment worth Rs 4 crore,” he added.

“Poor people trust government hospitals—so I want them to receive treatment without spending even a rupee. I want government hospitals in the district to deliver number-one healthcare services.”

He noted that even though some of these hospitals were provided with ambulances, they are being severely underused. “How will poor people get medical services if this continues?”

Addressing the collapse of check dams

Sanjay claimed that the collapse of check dams is due to the previous and current governments “paying bills to big contractors,” who only take commission to do “substandard work.”

Taking examples of the collapse of check dams in Karimnagar and Sircilla, he stated that despite several complaints being registered, no action has been taken.

The minister said, “If the Congress government has any sincerity, it should conduct an inquiry into the collapse of check dams and take action against those responsible.”

Demanding that contractors’ properties be seized to deter substandard work, Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised the Congress government for prioritising commissions over quality. He also claimed that BRS party workers are rewarded with lucrative postings for money, and alleged that even BRS leaders are now paying to secure positions.