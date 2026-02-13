Bandi Sanjay hails Karimnagar win, vows saffron flag in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday, February 13, expressed immense joy over his party securing a majority of the wards in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation and said that soon, a saffron flag will be hoisted over Hyderabad as well.

The Karimnagar MP said that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has divided the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three parts to “see the joy in Owaisi’s eyes.”

However, he said that the move will serve as Revanth Reddy’s “death warrant” and soon the BJP will hoist a saffron flag over Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri corporations.

Addressing the media along with former Karimnagar Mayor Sunil Rao and local BJP leaders, Bandi Sanjay thanked the people and his party workers for ensuring their victory.

He slammed his critics who said that the Karimnagar MP only talks about Hindutva and ignores development by claiming that the Modi government has spent Rs 1,500 on Karimnagar’s development while “Congress and BRS parties did not give a single penny.”

He said that even though other parties tried to woo the voters by distributing money, people still chose the BJP and made it win 30 seats. He said that three more independent candidates will also join the BJP.

He also said that the BJP leaders who withdrew their nominations trusting the party’s decision will also be given good opportunities in the future.