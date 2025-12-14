Bandi Sanjay hits out at Rahul Gandhi for ‘prioritising’ Messi event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday attacked Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for attending the GOAT India Tour event featuring football legend Lionel Messi here, alleging that a soccer star gets priority over Telangana’s “pain”.

The Minister of State for Home, in a post on ‘X’, said that Rahul Gandhi promised that he would be in Telangana in a minute when people need him. However, that minute clearly runs on a “luxury” time zone.

“For the people of Telangana, his clock never works. It only ticks for VIP events and photo ops. A football star gets priority over Telangana’s pain”, Kumar said.

Rahul Gandhi, who landed here on Saturday afternoon, joined Messi and his Inter Miami team-mates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the felicitation towards the end of the event.

Kumar further slammed Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress government is playing with people’s lives in Telangana.

He alleged that the Congress party’s six guarantees and several poll promises were unfulfilled.

The union minister tagged a video of the speech by Rahul Gandhi promising that he would be in Telangana in a minute when people needed him. He further claimed that Rahul Gandhi was “absent during suffering. On vacation during chaos. Fully present when the spotlight is on.”