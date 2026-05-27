Bandi Sanjay launches Rs 50 cr road expansion works in Telangana’s Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said development is possible only when public representatives work together beyond politics.

He made the remarks while launching the Arnakonda-Mallyala double road expansion works in Choppadandi mandal of Telangana.

The road project will be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore under CRIF funds provided by the Central Government. The expansion works will cover a 35-kilometre stretch from Arnakonda to Mallyala.

Congress MLA and DCC President Medipalli Satyam along with other local leaders attended the programme.

Speaking at the event, Bandi Sanjay said the Choppadandi constituency is an example of how development can happen when leaders work together for the welfare of people.

He stated that the new road will improve transport facilities for residents and help farmers transport agricultural products from nearby mandals more easily. The minister also said the route would benefit devotees travelling to the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple from Peddapalli and Mancherial districts.

As part of the project, culverts and minor bridge widening works will also be carried out. Officials have set a target to complete the road works within one year and open it to the public by the end of April next year.

The Union Minister said good transport infrastructure is essential for the development of villages, districts, and states. He added that road construction has been his top priority since becoming a Member of Parliament.

According to Bandi Sanjay, more than Rs 20,000 crore in Central funds has been brought to the Karimnagar Parliament constituency during the last seven years. Out of this, over Rs 7,000 crore has been spent on road construction works.

He said projects including the Karimnagar-Warangal National Highway and the Elkathurthi-Siddipet National Highway are progressing rapidly.

The minister also announced that the long-pending Karimnagar-Jagtial highway expansion project will begin soon with an estimated cost of around Rs 2,000 crore.

He added that funds under schemes such as the National Employment Guarantee Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana have also been utilised for road development in the constituency.

The Union Minister said his aim is to ensure development in every village and called upon leaders from all political parties, including Congress and BRS, to work together for the progress of Karimnagar Parliament constituency.