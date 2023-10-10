Telangana: Bandi Sanjay makes controversial remarks on AIMIM, Bhainsa

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national general secretary, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Tuesday, August 10, made controversial remarks on AIMIM and communal tensions in Bhainsa at the BJP rally held in Adilabad.

His fiery speech in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah strongly centered around BJP’s core Hindutva messaging and even went to the extent of promoting vigilante justice.

Terming Adilabad as ‘Hindutva’s adda‘, Sanjay compared chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to the last Nizam of Hyderabad and remarked that just like how the then union home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel “bent the neck of the Nizam, the current home minister Amit Shah is also doing the same to KCR.”

Also Read KCR only worked to make his son Telangana CM: Amit Shah

‘Won’t forget Bhainsa’

Exuding confidence over the saffron party’s victory in the upcoming state polls, he said that ‘Ram Rajyam and Modi Rajyam‘ were ‘inevitable’.

Speaking on the communal tensions that took place in Bhainsa village since 2020, he said that the party will not forget the clashes.

“We have to remember that the PD Act was imposed on our brothers. My women, my poor Hindus were attacked and burnt down. Let us think if we should forget it. Those who created havoc in Bhainsa, those who attacked my Hindu society will be stripped in the bazaar under Modi’s rule. The AIMIM luchchas (rascals) who raped my minor girls will be chased and beaten up under our rule. I am asking you all to think,” he said.

The Karimnagar MP also slammed the BRS government for according official honours to Mukarram Jah, the titular Nizam VIII of the erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad.

“People who are not ready to say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ but are sloganeering ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and are hoisting Pakistan’s flags will be encountered here and buried in Pakistan. A government that can achieve this should come to power. My Dharmarajyam (theocratic state) should emerge. Don’t waste your time. If you vote wrongly once, you will have to suffer for 5 years. AIMIM, Congress, and the BRS are trying to win power by coming together. Modi Rajyam should come,” he said.

Several incidents of communal clashes between Hindus and Muslims were reported in the border town of Bhainsa since 2020. The BJP has been extremely critical of the BRS government’s handling of the situation and accused it of favouring one community over the other due to ‘pressure’ from AIMIM.

What happened to KCR?

Bandi Sanjay also questioned the crowd whether they had recently seen the chief minister out in the open.

“What happened to KCR sir? He is my guru. I have learned how to speak from him. I hope that he is doing good. I am asking the authorities..provide security to KCR sir. We wish that he lives for 100 years with full health. I am afraid that KCR’s son and minister K T Rama Rao will do something to his father,” he remarked.

The chief minister, according to his son and minister K T Rama Rao was down with viral fever and got a secondary infection and should be okay in a couple of days.

KTR had said that KCR’s viral fever had subsided.

“He (KCR) also unfortunately had a secondary infection, a bacterial infection. So, it is taking longer than usual. His viral subsided and then the bacterial started. He has some infection in the chest. He should be out in a couple of days,” he said.

There are 10 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Adilabad district. Even though the BRS had won most seats in the district during the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP made inroads into the district after its leader Soyam Bapu Rao won the Lok Sabha seat.

With the resurgence of the Congress party after the Karnataka elections, a triangular constest is expected in the region.

The Election Commission on Monday announced the assembly poll schedule for Telangana declaring that polls will be held on November 30 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.