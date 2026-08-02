Bandi Sanjay questions Bonalu funds being less than Ramzan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday, August 2, criticised the ruling Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of neglecting the conduct of the Bonalu festival.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad on the occasion of the Ashada Bonalu festival, he said the Telangana government had accorded Bonalu the status of a state festival but had failed to provide adequate financial support.

“The state government allocated Rs 33 crore for Ramzan celebrations, while only Rs 20 crore has been allocated for Bonalu, which is celebrated by more than 80 per cent of the state’s population. Should Hindus have to depend on public donations during Congress rule to celebrate their festivals?” he asked.

Bonalu is celebrated in more than 3,000 temples across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, he said, questioning how the funds allocated by the government could be sufficient.

He claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s earlier remark that “Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress” reflected the party’s attitude towards Hindus.

The union minister said he noticed long queues of devotees standing in the hot sun during his visit to the temple and alleged that basic amenities, including drinking water, were inadequate.

Describing Bonalu as a symbol of Telangana’s rich culture and traditions, Bandi Sanjay alleged that both the previous BRS government and the present Congress government had neglected its proper conduct.

“Is an allocation of only Rs 20 crore sufficient? Devotees are facing hardship due to the lack of even basic facilities. Many are forced to stand in long queues under the scorching sun without adequate drinking water or other essential arrangements. Is this the way a state festival should be organised?” he asked.

He questioned whether it was enough for the CM and ministers to merely visit the temple and offer prayers, saying the government should also address the difficulties faced by thousands of devotees.

He appealed to the Hindu community to remain united and raise its voice for equal treatment of all festivals.

He urged the state government to allocate adequate funds for all Hindu festivals in proportion to the population to ensure they are celebrated in a befitting manner.