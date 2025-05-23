Bandi Sanjay slams Kharge’s remarks on Pakistan conflict

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay, strongly criticized AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly belittling the Indian Army’s efforts by referring to the conflict with Pakistan as a “small war.”

Speaking passionately at the Hindu Ekta Yatra held in Karimnagar on Thursday evening, May 22, to mark Hanuman Jayanti, Sanjay questioned, “Is it a small war to cross into Pakistan and destroy terrorist camps? Calling it so diminishes the sacrifices and struggles of our soldiers.”

Sanjay drew a comparison with the United States, stating, “When Al-Qaeda terrorists attacked the Twin Towers in America, killing many, the US could not respond for ten years. Only then did they eliminate Osama bin Laden. But within fifteen days of the Pahalgam incident, the Indian Army destroyed terrorist camps and 20% of defense bases in Pakistan. Is that a small war?”

He further asserted that the war was paused, not ended because Pakistan, the US, and China “pleaded” India to.

“It is foolish for Rahul Gandhi to ask how many aircraft we lost in the war. Such questions insult our soldiers. Rahul has more admirers in Pakistan than in India,” Sanjay remarked.

He also criticised Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy for allegedly claiming that Prime Minister Modi stopped the war out of fear of then-US President Trump, calling it “shameful.”

Sanjay challenged, “Why didn’t Congress reclaim PoK during its tenure? Let them answer that.”

The event was also attended by Appala Prasad, State Convener of Samajika Samarasata Vedika, and Hampi Peethadhipathi Vidyaranya Bharati Swami, among others.