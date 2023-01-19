Bandi Sanjay takes jibe at KCR’s rally calling it ‘flop’

New Delhi: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bandi Sanjay on Thursday hit out at the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s ‘pan-India’ rally calling it a big ‘flop’.

Speaking to ANI, Bandi Sanjay took a dig at KCR and said, “The meeting of BRS by KCR (Telangana CM) was an utter flop yesterday. What development have they done in Telangana? If he can’t do anything in Telangana, what will he do in the country.”

“KCR is scared of Praja Sangram Yatra. And the cases of corruption of his son, daughter, and family, are being discussed throughout the whole country. KCR has stooped so low to divert all those issues. Where is Nitish Kumar? Why didn’t he join the yatra? Whosoever joins hands with KCR, never comes back again,” Sanjay added.

KCR held a Bharat Rashtra Samithi rally in Khammam on Wednesday which was attended by Delhi and Punjab chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann along with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. The rally was conducted ahead of the 2024 elections as a “pan-India” rally.

Left leaders Pinarayi Vijayan and D Raja also joined the rally. Congress, currently focused on the last few days of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, was missing from the rally.

This was the first rally of BRS after it got national recognition. The Kerala Chief Minister P Vijayan said that with the rally today, “We will have the beginning of a new resistance”.

Two leading opposition leaders Nitish Kumar and Mamta Banerjee were also absent from KCR’s rally.