Bandi Sanjay targets Govt over Basara IIIT student problems

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday targeted the state government on the problems faced by the students of Basara IIIT. He alleged that the state government was ignoring the problems of the students instead of solving them. He asked the state government as to why it was not solving the problems of the students? Stating that the protest programs being held by the students of the institute are turning viral on social media, the state government was least bothered about them.

He said that their party MP Soyam Babu Rao made several representations to the CM of the state KCR on the problems of the IIIT students and added that it was cruel that their party MP, who went to find out the problems of the students, was arrested by police. He made these remarks while speaking to media persons at Basara IIIT. Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay asked state ministers to not belittle the protest programs of the students, who are agitating within the four walls of the institute. He told the state government that the students had met with several public representatives and urged them to solve their problems.

He took strong exception to the silence of the state government on the issue despite the protest programs of the students. He alleged that the police were arresting all leaders including him when they tried to meet the students. (NSS)