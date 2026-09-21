Bandlaguda RTO officials suspended over corruption video

Hyderabad: In a swift administrative action against institutional corruption and the unchecked influence of unauthorised middlemen, the Transport Commissioner has placed a transport constable under suspension and removed two high-ranking motor vehicle officials from active duty at the Bandlaguda South Zone Regional Transport Office (RTO).

In a swift administrative action against institutional corruption and the unchecked influence of unauthorised middlemen, the Transport Commissioner has placed a transport constable under suspension and removed two high-ranking motor vehicle officials from active duty at the… pic.twitter.com/FpVMTRUJwk — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 21, 2026

The disciplinary action follows the widespread circulation of a video on social media networks and local news channels, which purportedly exposed an illicit cash-collection system operating within the government facility.

Following these revelations, teams from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) reportedly initiated a surprise inspection and raid at the office premises to investigate the scale of the irregularities.

The issue came to light over the weekend after a secretly recorded video clip emerged, showing Transport Constable Arun inside the license-issuance section of the RTO, engaged in counting large bundles of currency notes.

The footage triggered widespread public outrage, prompting several aggrieved motorists and applicants to step forward with grievances.

Citizens alleged that RTO personnel were deliberately delaying routine services, forcing individuals with valid documentation to make multiple, frustrating visits to the office unless they engaged the services of private agents.

In contrast, applications processed through these unauthorised middlemen were allegedly cleared almost instantly in exchange for bribes.

To restore administrative integrity and address public grievances, the Transport Commissioner ordered immediate punitive measures against the supervisory staff alongside the erring constable. Constable Arun has been placed under immediate suspension pending a full-scale departmental inquiry.

Furthermore, Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Bheem Singh and Regional Transport Officer (RTO) L. Ramchander have been relieved of their operational responsibilities at the South Zone facility and attached to the Transport Department Head Office.

The transfer stems from an alleged lack of oversight and failure to curb the operations of the agent network within their administrative jurisdiction. A comprehensive departmental probe has been mandated to determine the source of the seized cash and to investigate how long the illicit network had been functioning.

Reiterating its stance on transparency, the Transport Department has issued a strict directive to all regional transport offices across Telangana, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy against the entry of private brokers into government compounds.

The Commissioner warned that respective RTOs would be held personally liable if any unauthorised individuals are found operating within office premises.

The department stated that any officer found colluding with local syndicates or intentionally delaying public services would face stringent disciplinary procedures, including potential criminal charges and termination of service.