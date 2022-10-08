Bangalore doctor booked for misbehaving with student

Bangalore: Bengaluru police have lodged an FIR against a doctor for misbehaving with a 19-year-old student who visited his clinic for treatment.

The police said on Saturday that the complaint against the accused, Dr Udedulla who runs the clinic in Arundhatinagar, was filed by the Chandra Layout police.

From September 28, the girl had gone to the clinic for three days and in this duration, the accused doctor misbehaved with her.

The victim claimed that the doctor sexually harassed her and threatened her against informing anyone about the incident, the police said.

The matter came to light when the girl fell sick again and her family members were about to take her to the same clinic.

That’s when she confessed her ordeal, the police added.

The girl’s brother had gone to the clinic to confront the doctor who is currently absconding.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.