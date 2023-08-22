Bangalore techie takes Rs 2.7L loan to fill potholes on public road

Vexed by ignored potholes on a busy stretch in Bangalore, a techie launched a campaign, ‘NoDevelopmentNoTax’, and attempted to improve road infrastructure himself.

The campaign calls for a boycott of paying property tax to the government.

Bangalore has often been in the limelight for its traffic, which in many instances was triggered by potholes, making everyday travel difficult for the citizens.

Arif Mudgal, 32, a techie from the same city, recently surprised everyone by taking up the initiative of getting rid of the disturbing roads and decided to fix it.

He collaborated with a few others and started working under his group named ‘Citizens Group, East Bengaluru’, five years ago.

Members of the group together contributed funds to fix potholes on a six km stretch in Halanayakanahalli, Muneshwara Layout and Choodasandra last week.

However, when the team ran out of money to continue the work, Arif was forced to take a loan of Rs 2.7 lakh to get the work done.

Arif claimed that he witnessed two accidents taking place in the Hosa Road area in the eastern part of the city, which prompted him to take measures to fix the issue.

His group mates said that a key reason behind the launch of the campaign was the lack of care from higher authorities to improve the road infrastructure.