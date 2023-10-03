Bangkok shooting: UAE issues advisory to its citizens

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 3rd October 2023 9:19 pm IST
Thai police arrest the accused.

Bangkok: A shooting incident has been reported at the Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident resulted in at least one death and six injuries, according to local police. The gunfire was heard at around 4.30 p.m. (0930 GMT).

Reacting to the unusual incident the embassy of the UAE in the capital of Thailand, issued a statement.
It said all Emiratis who were present near the area were “safe and sound”. The embassy official handle informed the public in a post on the X platform.

“It (the embassy) also calls upon the citizens present to follow the safety instructions issued by the Thai authorities and to communicate in emergency cases via the emergency line at 0097180024 and register for the Tawajodi service,” it added.

A 14-year-old boy was reportedly caught by Thai police in connection with the incident.
