Bangladesh capital records hottest day in decades

It said the temperature in Dhaka on Sunday reached 40.5 degrees Celsius, which was the highest in 58 years.

Dhaka: The heatwave has gripped many parts of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, as the country enters the height of summer, the Meteorological Department said.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the highest temperature of the day, recorded in the country’s Chuadanga district, nearly 215 km west of Dhaka, was 41.8 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said the temperature in Dhaka on Sunday reached 40.5 degrees Celsius, which was the highest in 58 years.

Dhaka streets had fewer pedestrians than usual on Sunday afternoon and work had stopped in some open-air construction sites.

The bitumen on several roads in Dhaka had melted in the midday heat, further evidence of the blistering temperature.

Abdul Alim, a meteorologist, predicted the temperature will continue to soar this week.

