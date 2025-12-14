Bangladesh foreign ministry summons Indian envoy over Hasina’s statements

Hasina, 78, fled to India in August last year following a violent student-led street protest and continues to stay there.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th December 2025 7:54 pm IST
sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to express its “serious concern” over the “incendiary statements” made by deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India.

Sheikh Hasina, 78, fled to India in August last year following a violent student-led street protest and continues to stay there. She was sentenced to death by a special tribunal last month after being convicted on charges of crimes against humanity. Bangladesh has been demanding her extradition.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Indian High Commissioner today to convey the Government of Bangladesh’s serious concern to the Government of India for allowing fugitive Sheikh Hasina to continue to make incendiary statements calling upon her supporters to engage in terrorist activities in Bangladesh, aiming to thwart the upcoming parliamentary elections,” a foreign office statement said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

Bangladesh reiterates its call for her “expeditious extradition” alongside former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to face death sentences handed down by the special tribunal last month, it added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th December 2025 7:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button