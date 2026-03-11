Hyderabad‘s coffee lovers assemble! If your idea of a perfect evening involves the aroma of freshly roasted beans and the steady hum of a steaming espresso machine, then Kukatpally is the place to be this weekend. Forget the standard commercial blends; the city’s caffeine scene is shifting toward a more artisanal beat, and the Gourmet Coffee Festival is here to prove it.

Taking over the rooftop at Lakeshore Mall, this is not just a festival; instead, it promises to be a high-energy “rave” designed to pull you out of any slump. In a city where heritage is often measured in cups of Irani chai, this festival signals a cultural pivot toward a new kind of liquid gold- coffee.

Whether you are a seasoned coffee enthusiast or a casual drinker looking to vibe with fellow coffee fans, here is why this immersive experience is the only plan you need this weekend.

What to expect here

Conceptualised by Durgesh Khandelwal, founder of Team ADit, the festival aims to bridge the gap between speciality roasters and the everyday consumer. You will not just be watching from the sidelines; you can dive into dedicated workshops and sessions. Live performances will energise you further. Here is everything you can expect at the Gourmet Coffee Festival:

DIY Roasting: Under the guidance of professional roasters, you can experience the transformation of green beans to dark roast and even bag your own creation to take home.

Latte art and brewing workshops: Master the “wrist-flick” at interactive latte art sessions and live brewing demonstrations that bridge the gap between amateur and pro.

Cupping Sessions: Sharpen your palate by exploring the intricate flavour profiles and distinct aromas of boutique blends in guided tasting sessions.

Coffee Rave: The rooftop will transform into a caffeine-fueled celebration featuring a “Coffee Rave” where visitors can fuel up with complimentary shots.

Live music performances: To match the energy, the two-day festival will also include music performances by Aarje, Deesha, Almost Pop, Band Maracas, Root Three Five (RTF), and DJ Talam spinning regional and contemporary beats.

Gourmet Coffee Festival: All details

Dates: March 14 and 15, 2026

Time: 4 pm to 11 pm

Venue: The Park L3, Lakeshore Mall, Kukatpally

Tickets: Starting at Rs. 249 (available on BookMyShow and District by Zomato)