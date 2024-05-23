Bangladesh MP found dead in Kolkata, murder suspected

The Bangladeshi ruling party Member of Parliament of Awami League, Anwarul Azim who had gone missing on May 13 was found dead inside a rented apartment in the upscale New Town area on the northeastern fringes of Kolkata on Wednesday. The mysterious death of the MP has triggered a joint investigation by Indian and Bangladeshi authorities.

As per reports, Anwarul Azim who had travelled to Kolkata for medical purposes, was last spotted at a high-end housing complex in New Town, where his phone had gone switched off.

The incident came to light when Anwarul Azim’s daughter contacted Gopal Biswas, a friend of the deceased to know about his whereabouts after she failed to reach her father. After finding no clue of the Azim, Bisws then filed a missing reporter at the Bidhannagar Police Station.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has called the MP’s death a “planned murder.”

International cooperation and investigations

Both Indian and Bangladeshi authorities have launched a joint investigation into the case, aiming to unravel the complexities of Anwarul Azim’s untimely death.

Responding to the case, Inspector-General of Police (IG) of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Akhilesh Chaturvedi stated that based on reliable inputs, there is a possibility that Anwarul Azim was murdered, adding that the police had no prior knowledge of the MP’s arrival in the city and only came to know after the missing person complaint was filed on May 18.

The senior official assured a full investigation and said that the police are examining all possible angles to solve the case but have refrained from commenting on the statements made.