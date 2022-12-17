Bangladesh Prez, PM attend Victory Day parade

Dhaka: Bangladesh President M. Abdul Hamid, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday attended the Victory Day parade at the National Parade Ground here.

The President, also supreme commander of the armed forces division, saluted and inspected the parade marking the celebration of 51 years of Bangladesh’s victory in Liberation War of 1971.

President Hamid, accompanied by Major General Mohammad Shaheenul Haque – the parade commander and also General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 9th Infantry Division and Area Commander of Savar Area, inspected the parade while riding on an open jeep and took the salute.

The parade was organised and conducted by the 9th Infantry Division of Bangladesh Army under the supervision of the Armed Forces Division with the directives of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

Bangladesh Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Coast Guard, Ansar, paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) participated in the parade.

President Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina also exchanged greetings with the commanders of the contingents who took part in the parade before departing from the ground.

On the occasion, the parade ground was decorated with the images of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, four national leaders, seven Birshreshthas, different development works of the government, including the image of Padma Bridge and metro rail. Apart from this, the nearby road of the parade ground was also decorated with banners and festoons highlighting the spirit of the Liberation War and the Victory Day.

The premier along with her daughter Saima Wazed Hossain Putul and grand-daughter Samaa Hossain, the invited guests also witnessed armoury acquisitions of different regiments and contingents of the armed forces, a spectacular fly-past conducted by army aviation, helicopters of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and navy aviation.

Later, a well-decorated horse-mounted forces and dog squad team also ensured their presence on the parade ground.

At last leg of the programme, a spectacular aerobatic display was exhibited on the occasion.

Thousands of people from all walks of life witnessed the spectacular parade on television and social media which lasted for over two hours.

Earlier, on his arrival at the parade venue at about 10.30 a.m., Hamid was received by Hasina, Liberation War Affairs Minister A.K.M. Mozammel Haque, parliament members and the chiefs of the three services and senior officers of the armed forces division.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, cabinet members, political leaders, lawmakers, foreign diplomats, senior civil and military officers were also present on the occasion.

With the support of India as well as commands from the military officers of East-Pakistan, the West-Pakistani military was defeated. It eventually surrendered to the joint forces of Bangladesh and India leading to victory for Bangladesh on December 16, 1971.

On this day in 1971, Pakistani military conceded defeat to the allied forces and commanding officer of Pakistani forces general A.A.K. Niazi surrendered arms with all members of his forces to Indian Army in Dhaka. The surrender took place at Ramna Race Course, in Dhaka. Niazi signed the Instrument of Surrender and handed over his personal weapon to J.S. Aurora in the presence of Indian and Bangladesh force commanders.