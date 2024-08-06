Bangladesh Prez says interim govt to be formed after dissolving parliament

Dhaka: Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin said on Monday that an interim government would be formed as soon as possible after dissolving the parliament as he ordered the release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is under house arrest after being convicted in several cases.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the leaders of various political parties and civil society representatives at Bangabhaban in the presence of the chief of three forces.

Later, in a televised address to the nation, the president said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina submitted her resignation letter to him today and he has accepted it, the Bengali-language daily Prothom Alo reported.

“A decision has been taken to form an interim government as soon as possible by dissolving parliament. The army will also take measures to normalise the prevailing anarchic situation,” said the president, with the chiefs of the three services standing behind him.

The interim government will hold general elections as soon as possible, he added.

He said the meeting also unanimously decided to release Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who is under house arrest after being convicted in several cases.

President Shahabuddin also ordered the release of all students arrested during the ongoing protests. He said the families of the victims of the anti-discrimination student movement will be compensated and all necessary assistance will be provided for the treatment of the injured.

He urged the political parties to normalise the law and order situation in the country and stop looting and destructive activities.

“I am directing the armed forces to take stern measures to protect the lives and properties of the people and state assets. I call upon all to come forward to ensure communal harmony, security of minorities and protect government property,” he said.

He said those involved in killing and violence will be brought to justice through impartial investigation.

All offices and courts in the country will open from Tuesday, he added.

“Let’s work together to save the country. I humbly call upon all to play their role from their respective positions to advance the country rising above mutual envy and animosity,” he added.

Bangladesh descended into chaos as Prime Minister Hasina surreptitiously resigned and fled the country in a military aircraft while the army stepped in to fill the power vacuum.

As the news of Hasina’s departure spread, hundreds of people broke into her residence, vandalising and looting the interiors, providing dramatic expression to the anti-government protests that have killed more than 300 people in a fortnight.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the army’s media wing – said that a curfew will remain imposed from 12:00 am to 6:00 am on Tuesday.

Army Chief Wakar-Uz-Zaman will meet with the representatives of the students and teachers very soon, said a statement issued by the ISPR.

Gen Zaman said all government and semi-government offices, private offices, factories and all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, madrasahs and universities, will open on Tuesday, the ISPR said.