Bangladesh saves 'Donald Trump' from Eid sacrifice.

Dhaka: Bangladesh authorities have stopped the sacrifice of a rare albino buffalo named “Donald Trump”, known for its flowing blond hair resembling the signature hairstyle of US President Donald Trump, and decided to preserve it at the national zoo in the capital.

Police said the 700-kg buffalo was taken into official custody following a government directive, hours before it was due to be sacrificed during Eid celebrations on Thursday.

“Policemen this afternoon came and said the government decided to take the buffalo for preservation. Since we do not want any conflict with the government, we handed it over to them,” the animal’s owner, Moniruz Zaman, told reporters on Wednesday.

Zaman said the authorities told him the government would either compensate him or provide another buffalo, cow or bull in exchange for “Trump”, which he had purchased three days ago for sacrifice at his home in Keraniganj, on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Keraniganj police station officer-in-charge Ruhul Quddus said livestock department officials believed the buffalo was still young and could be raised for several more years.

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National zoo curator Atiqur Rahman said the rare buffalo would be properly cared for and that a separate shed and caregiver had already been arranged for it.

The animal’s former owner, agro-farm operator Zia Uddin Mridha, earlier said his brother named the buffalo “Donald Trump” because of its unusual blond hair resembling that of the US president.

He said the buffalo had attracted curious visitors and social media attention even before it was sold.

Mridha said the animal received special care at the farm, including four baths a day and four meals daily.

According to local media reports, “Trump’s long blond hair, cream-coloured body and pinkish nose made it stand out among thousands of animals prepared for Eid trading and sacrifice rituals.”

Albino buffaloes are rare in Bangladesh

Albino buffaloes are rare in Bangladesh, where most buffaloes are dark-skinned. Livestock officials estimate that more than 12 million animals, including goats, sheep, cows and buffaloes, will be sacrificed during Eid in Bangladesh, when many poorer families get a rare opportunity to eat meat.