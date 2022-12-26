Bangladeshi boy strays into India, BSF returns him without pressing charges

Shillong: In a goodwill gesture, a minor boy from Bangladesh who inadvertently strayed into Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills district, was handed over to the authorities of his country, BSF officials said on Monday.

No charges were pressed against the 15-year-old boy who was found roaming at Rongra close to the zero line on Sunday.

The boy, after being detained, told the BSF that he was not aware of the alignment of the international boundary and had inadvertently entered into Indian territory.

He was later handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh on the same day, which praised the goodwill gesture exhibited by the BSF, the officials said.

Also Read BSF nabs three Pakistani fishermen from creek area near border in Gujarat

BSF Meghalaya Frontier chief Pradip Kumar said that border guards of the two neighbours had adopted a humanitarian approach in dealing with such cases where victims are minors and innocent.

“These issues are amicably resolved to strengthen the existing relationship and to enhance mutual trust between the two countries,” he stated.