Bangladeshi Fazlur Rahman transformed the idea of skyscrapers; he constructed Haj terminal in Jeddah

Exactly 50 years ago, in May 1973, the Sears Tower in Chicago was completed. It was a 110 story building standing 1451 feet tall. The tip is even higher at 1729 feet. The structure which is now known as the Willis Tower became the tallest building in the world at that time and for 25 years it held that title. It marked a major success for the architectural firm of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and its architect Bruce Graham and structural engineer Fazlur Rahman Khan of Bangladesh.

Fazlur Rahman Khan who was acknowledged as one of the world’s leading experts in high rise constructions had an interesting story behind him. Considered the “father of tubular designs” for high-rises, Khan was also a pioneer in computer-aided design (CAD). He was the engineer behind the construction of the Sears Tower and also the 100 level John Hancock Center. He later became a partner in the firm of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

Khan was born on 3rd April, 1929 in Dhaka in India’s Bengal. His father, Khan Bahadur Abdur Rahman Khan, was a high school mathematics teacher and textbook author who eventually became the Director of Public Instruction in undivided Bengal.

From childhood Fazlur Rahman Khan had an inquisitive mind which observed, deducted and learnt many things from the local environment. The surroundings of his home were often ravaged by severe cyclones. Tall and sturdy trees were frequently uprooted and buildings were damaged. But, he observed that the bamboo tree clusters which were plentiful in the region, stood firm against the strongest winds.

Inspired by childhood memories

When he became an engineer he was inspired by the memories of his childhood and what he had seen then. He took the idea of the bamboo trees and implemented it into his own designs.

Like the tall bamboo trees, he chose a tubular cluster concept for his own constructions. Fazlur implemented his idea while constructing the Sears Tower. He used the “bundled tube” structural system wherein a group of steel cylinders are clustered together to form a thicker column. From there grew the concept of tubular designs which are now hailed as a major breakthrough in constructing skyscrapers.

The Einstein of Structural Engineering

Horizontal forces caused by winds combined with seismic forces build pressure on the structures of tall buildings. But the tubular constructions designed by Khan resist such forces. For his innovative feats he was given the title of the “Einstein of Structural Engineering.”

Surprisingly, he did not see a skyscraper until the age of 21 and he had not stepped inside even a mid-rise building until he moved to the USA for graduate studies. Despite this he could imagine what was the best method to construct high rise buildings?

He received a Fulbright Scholarship which enabled him to travel to the USA in 1952. In three years Khan earned two master’s degrees, one in structural engineering and one in theoretical and applied mechanics. He then obtained a PhD in structural engineering.

In 1955 he was employed by the firm of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and began working in Chicago. He was made a partner in 1966. He worked the rest of his life with architect Bruce Graham. The two of them came together to form an outstanding partnership. Khan was also involved in designing the Hajj Terminal at King Abdul Aziz Airport in Jeddah and the McMath–Pierce solar telescope and several stadiums too.

A great lover of Rabindranath Tagore’s poems and songs, he retained a passion for music and culture throughout his life. He took up US citizenship in 1967 because he was spending the major portion of his working life there. He passed away when he was only 52 years old during a trip to Jeddah in 1982. He was survived by his Austrian wife and a daughter.