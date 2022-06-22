Bangladesh’s daily Covid cases surpass 1K; highest in 4 months

22nd June 2022
Dhaka: Bangladesh is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections, with 1,135 new cases being reported on Wednesday, the highest in about four months, officials said.

One Covid-19 death was also recorded in the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported citing officials.

To date, Bangladesh has recorded 1,959,209 cases of Covid-19 and 29,134 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Some 8,536 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country, with the daily positivity rate jumping to 13.30 percent, official data showed.

The total number of recovered patients stood at 19,06,105, including 122 new recoveries, said the DGHS.

According to official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.49 percent and the current recovery rate is 97.29 percent.

Against this backdrop, private and public testing facilities in national capital Dhaka and elsewhere in the country have been witnessing a rush of people in recent days.

