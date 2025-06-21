Banjara Hills police arrest three, recover 13 stolen bikes

Two of the three accused work as daily wage labourers at various film shootings.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st June 2025 5:15 pm IST
13 stolen bikes recovered by banjara hills police
Banjara Hills police with the 13 stolen bikes

Hyderabad: Three individuals were arrested by Banjara Hills police on Saturday, June 21. Thirteen stolen vehicles were recovered from them.

Nimmathi Srikanth, 32 and Naveen, 22, work as daily wage labourers at various film shootings. Police said the two constantly stole bikes from public places across the city and sold them to the third accused, Shaik Kaleem.

Srikanth is a repeat offender and already has five cases booked against him in various police stations dating back to 2020, police said.

Cases for the stolen bikes were registered at the Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Begumpet, Gopalapuram, Borabanda, Medchal, and Pet Basheerbagh police stations.

