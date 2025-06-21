Banjara Hills police arrest three, recover 13 stolen bikes

Hyderabad: Three individuals were arrested by Banjara Hills police on Saturday, June 21. Thirteen stolen vehicles were recovered from them.

Nimmathi Srikanth, 32 and Naveen, 22, work as daily wage labourers at various film shootings. Police said the two constantly stole bikes from public places across the city and sold them to the third accused, Shaik Kaleem.

Also Read 4 ganja peddlers from Maharashtra held in Hyderabad, 166 kg ganja seized

Srikanth is a repeat offender and already has five cases booked against him in various police stations dating back to 2020, police said.

Cases for the stolen bikes were registered at the Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Begumpet, Gopalapuram, Borabanda, Medchal, and Pet Basheerbagh police stations.