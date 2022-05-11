Bank cashier in Hyderabad decamps with over Rs 22 lakh

Hyderabad: A cashier with a bank in Hyderabad made off with Rs 22.53 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

Praveen Kumar, working as cashier at the Bank of Baroda’s branch at Vanasthalipuram, decamped with the amount on Tuesday afternoon.

Bank officials lodged a complaint with Vanasthalipuram police station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Wednesday.

Police booked a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against the bank employee and began a search operation to nab him.

Praveen’s family members told police that they are unaware of his whereabouts as he did not return home and could not be reached over mobile phone.