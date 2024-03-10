Banks in Hyderabad, other cities to start observing holidays on Saturdays soon

Hyderabad: Banks in Hyderabad and other Indian cities are set to start observing holidays on Saturdays.

Currently, banks have holidays only on the second and fourth Saturdays, operating on other Saturdays.

Govt notification awaited

Despite the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation stating that the Joint Note between the Indian Banks Association and the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation recognizes all Saturdays as holidays, a government notification is pending.

As banks plan to observe holidays on Saturdays, working hours are also likely to be revised. Though not officially confirmed, there is a possibility that banks will work an additional 40 minutes per day.

In addition to the decision to observe holidays on Saturdays, an agreement on a 17 percent annual salary hike has been reached.

Holidays for banks in Hyderabad in March

For the current month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced three holidays for banks in the city. The declared holidays are for Mahashivratri, Holi, and Good Friday.

Besides these, there are five Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

All types of banks in Hyderabad will observe these holidays.