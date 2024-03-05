Banks in Hyderabad to observe 10 holidays in March – Here’re dates

On March 8, banks in the city will remain closed for Mahashivratri.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th March 2024 11:32 am IST
Telangana government declares holiday for Maha Shivratri
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The banks in Hyderabad are set to observe 10 holidays in March 2024, as declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to the RBI, there are a total of 15 bank holidays this month, but banks in the city will be closed on 10 days.

Banks in Hyderabad to observe Mahashivratri, nine other holidays

On March 8, banks in the city will remain closed for Mahashivratri. The bank holidays for Holi and Good Friday fall on March 25 and 29 respectively.

MS Education Academy

In addition to these holidays, banks will be closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

Following is the complete list of holidays for banks in Hyderabad:

  1. March 3: Sunday
  2. March 8: Mahashivratri
  3. March 9: Second Saturday
  4. March 10: Sunday
  5. March 17: Sunday
  6. March 23: Fourth Saturday
  7. March 24: Sunday
  8. March 25: Holi
  9. March 29: Good Friday
  10. March 31: Sunday
Also Read
Telangana government declares holiday for Maha Shivratri

Types of banks in India

In Hyderabad and other cities in India, banks are classified based on ownership and type of customers etc.

Following is the list of various types of banks in India:

  1. Public sector banks
  2. Private sector banks
  3. Co-operative banks
  4. Regional rural banks
  5. Payment banks
  6. Small finance banks
  7. Foreign banks

These banks in Hyderabad will observe holidays on the 10 listed days in March.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th March 2024 11:32 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button