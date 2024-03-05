Banks in Hyderabad to observe 10 holidays in March – Here’re dates

Hyderabad: The banks in Hyderabad are set to observe 10 holidays in March 2024, as declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

According to the RBI, there are a total of 15 bank holidays this month, but banks in the city will be closed on 10 days.

Banks in Hyderabad to observe Mahashivratri, nine other holidays

On March 8, banks in the city will remain closed for Mahashivratri. The bank holidays for Holi and Good Friday fall on March 25 and 29 respectively.

In addition to these holidays, banks will be closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

Following is the complete list of holidays for banks in Hyderabad:

March 3: Sunday March 8: Mahashivratri March 9: Second Saturday March 10: Sunday March 17: Sunday March 23: Fourth Saturday March 24: Sunday March 25: Holi March 29: Good Friday March 31: Sunday

Types of banks in India

In Hyderabad and other cities in India, banks are classified based on ownership and type of customers etc.

Following is the list of various types of banks in India:

Public sector banks Private sector banks Co-operative banks Regional rural banks Payment banks Small finance banks Foreign banks

These banks in Hyderabad will observe holidays on the 10 listed days in March.