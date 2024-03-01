Telangana government declares holiday for Maha Shivratri

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared a holiday for Maha Shivratri, a Hindu festival celebrated annually.

The government declared a general holiday on March 8 for the festival.

Telangana schools to observe holiday on Maha Shivratri

Not only government offices but also schools in Telangana will observe a holiday on the upcoming Friday.

As the holiday is followed by the second Saturday and Sunday, the schools that will close on Thursday will reopen on Monday.

There are two more holidays in the month, on March 25 and 29, on the occasions of Holi and Good Friday.

Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated by devotees across India. Devotees throng to the Lord Shiva temples.

It’s celebrated annually in honor of Lord Shiva, who is one of the main deities in Hinduism.

Maha Shivratri, meaning “The Great Night of Shiva,” is celebrated with the belief that Lord Shiva performs “Tandava Nrutya” on this very day.