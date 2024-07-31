Banks in Hyderabad to observe nine holidays in August

Hyderabad: Banks in the city are set to observe nine holidays in August. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.

In August, banks throughout India, both public and private, will be closed for up to 13 days, which includes Sundays, national and regional holidays, and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

The exact dates and the states impacted by these closures vary.

Hyderabad banks to observe holiday on Aug 26

On August 26, banks in the city will remain closed due to Janmashtami. In addition to these holidays, banks will be closed on Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, Sundays, and the second and fourth Saturdays.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in Hyderabad for August

August 4 : Sunday

: Sunday August 10 : Second Saturday

: Second Saturday August 11 : Sunday

: Sunday August 15 : Independence Day

: Independence Day August 18 : Sunday

: Sunday August 19 : Raksha Bandhan

: Raksha Bandhan August 24 : Fourth Saturday

: Fourth Saturday August 25 : Sunday

: Sunday August 26: Janmashtami

Types of Banks in India

In Hyderabad and other cities in India, banks are classified based on ownership, type of customers, etc. The various types of banks in India are:

Public sector banks

Private sector banks

Co-operative banks

Regional rural banks

Payment banks

Small finance banks

Foreign banks

These banks in Hyderabad will observe holidays on the nine listed days in August.