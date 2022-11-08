Banks to remain closed today – Here’s list of holidays in November

Hyderabad: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays in November. As per the list, there are ten holidays in the current month.
Out of the listed holidays, four are declared under the ‘holiday under negotiable instruments act’ and the rest are second, fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
All banks across the country will not remain closed on all RBI-listed four holidays as festivals vary from state to state.
In Hyderabad, banks will remain closed on November 6, 8, 12, 13, 20, 26, and 27
Even on holidays, only banks will remain shut. Online banking operations will be available for customers.
List of bank holidays in November
Below is the list of holidays in the month of November.
- November 1: Kannada rajyotsava/Kut
- November 6: Sunday
- November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima
- November 11: Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival
- November 12: Second Saturday
- November 13: Sunday
- November 20: Sunday
- November 23: Seng Kutsnem
- November 26: Fourth Saturday
- November 27: Sunday
The RBI declares holidays under three categories,
- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act
- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday
- Banks Closing of Accounts.