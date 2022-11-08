Banks to remain closed today – Here’s list of holidays in November

Hyderabad: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays in November. As per the list, there are ten holidays in the current month.

Out of the listed holidays, four are declared under the ‘holiday under negotiable instruments act’ and the rest are second, fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

All banks across the country will not remain closed on all RBI-listed four holidays as festivals vary from state to state.

In Hyderabad, banks will remain closed on November 6, 8, 12, 13, 20, 26, and 27

Even on holidays, only banks will remain shut. Online banking operations will be available for customers.

List of bank holidays in November

Below is the list of holidays in the month of November.

November 1: Kannada rajyotsava/Kut

Kannada rajyotsava/Kut November 6: Sunday

Sunday November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima

Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima November 11: Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival

Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival November 12: Second Saturday

Second Saturday November 13: Sunday

Sunday November 20: Sunday

Sunday November 23: Seng Kutsnem

Seng Kutsnem November 26: Fourth Saturday

Fourth Saturday November 27: Sunday

The RBI declares holidays under three categories,