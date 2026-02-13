Banned Dhurandhar sold in Pakistan for Rs 16, video viral

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has not just been a film; it has been a phenomenon. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action drama broke several box office records after its theatrical release in December 2025. The film reportedly grossed over Rs 1300 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever.

The film’s powerful storytelling, large-scale action and patriotic theme struck a chord with audiences across India and overseas. Even in regions where it did not get a theatrical release, the buzz remained strong.

Piracy in Pakistan Raises Eyebrows

Amid its digital success, a viral video by New Zealand YouTuber Karl Rock added a new twist to the story. While visiting Karachi’s Rainbow Centre, a market known for pirated content, he found copies of Dhurandhar being sold openly.

The shopkeeper quoted a price of just 50 Pakistani rupees, around Rs 16. The clip sparked debate online, with many questioning the contradiction between the official ban and the easy availability of pirated versions.

OTT Success on Netflix

After its blockbuster run in theatres, Dhurandhar premiered on Netflix on January 30. Within days, it climbed to the number one spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list in multiple countries. Interestingly, the film also trended at number one in Pakistan, despite Indian films being officially banned from theatrical release there.

Producer Jyoti Deshpande described the film’s reach as unprecedented and said it changed the grammar of mainstream storytelling. The OTT numbers only added to the film’s growing legacy.

Despite restrictions and controversy, Dhurandhar continues to dominate conversations across borders. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is now set to release on March 19, and expectations are sky high.