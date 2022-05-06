#BanShardaUniversity trends after question paper links Nazism and Hindutva

Updated: 6th May 2022

The hashtag #BanShardaUniversity was trending on social media on Thursday after a snippet of a BA political science question paper which asked students about similarities between Fascism/Nazism and Hindu right wing (Hindutva) went viral.

A picture of the question paper that asked, “Do you find any similarities between Fascism/Nazism and Hindu right wing (Hindutva)? Elaborate with arguments” was shared on social media by BJP leader Vikash Preetam Sinha.

Twitter users descended upon Sharda University in a bid to cancel it, claiming that it is ‘vilifying Hindus’. However, people believe it was relevant to a political science exam.

Meanwhile, the question paper’s legitimacy is not verified. The university has yet to officially comment on the matter.

