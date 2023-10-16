Baraat dance with knife in hand lands Hyderabad man in jail

Hyderabad: A businessman who was caught dancing with a knife during a marriage function at Tallabkatta was sentenced to a two-day jail term and a fine of Rs 300 imposed on him by a city court on Monday, October 16.

The accused Shaik Sameer, 24, who is a resident of Tallabkatta, was found dancing and holding a knife during a baraat at Bhavaninagar when the police caught him. He was shifted to the police station.

The Bhavaninagar police booked a case under Section 61 A (whoever between sunset and sunrise is found armed with any dangerous instrument with intent to commit an offence), 70B (whoever in any street or public place or place of public resort behaves in an indecent, riotous or disorderly manner) and Section 22(2) ((a) carrying in any public place of swords, spears, bludgeons, guns, 10[knives] and other offensive weapons).

The police produced him before the IV Special Metropolitan Magistrate Court Nampally who sentenced him to two days in jail. He has been shifted to Chanchalguda Central Prison.