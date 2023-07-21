Barbie movie banned in Pakistan’s Punjab, here’s why

Hyderabad: Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated movie Barbie, which has caught the entertainment world by storm with its star-studded ensemble, is said to be banned in Pakistan’s Punjab.

According to Daily Pakistan, the Punjab censor board banned Barbie due to objectionable content. The Punjab Censor Board has reportedly halted the granting of NOCs for the release of Barbie because it contains pro-LGBTQ content.

The board stated that the film would stay banned in the Punjab region until the ‘objectionable’ content is removed.

The film, directed by Greta Gregwidg, stars the popular Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie as Barbie and the attractive Notebook actor Ryan Gosling as Ken. It got a worldwide release today, on July 21.