Basavaraj Bommai courts controversy after grabbing mic from religious seer

Bengaluru: An incident of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai grabbing the microphone from a religious seer after the latter flagged Bengaluru’s ‘severe civic issues’ came to light on Friday.

Photos and video of the incident, which took place during a religious event organised at a temple in the Garudacharpalya area of Bengaluru on Thursday, have gone viral on social media.

Eshwaranandapuri Swami from the Hosadurg Kanaka Peetha, while addressing the gathering, said that there is water-logging due to heavy rains at many places in Bengaluru.

“There is no permanent solution to this. I fail to understand why the authorities don’t get into action and solve these issues. Don’t they understand what the problem is when it rains? Many Chief Ministers said they will find a permanent solution. But I won’t agree with just assurances,” the seer said.

At this point, a visibly upset Bommai grabbed the mic from the seer and started making clarifications.

“I don’t give assurances just like that. The funds have been released and work is under progress. I don’t make shallow promises. I will only assure you when something can be done, otherwise I will say no,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister added that he does not fear anyone.

“I am not like others,” he said.

After getting the mic back from Bommai, the seer said he agreed with what the CM Bommai said, adding that this has been his experience too.

“CM Bommai has granted funds before making promises. He only makes concrete promises. I was about to tell this but he had taken the mic,” he said.